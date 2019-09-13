Advisors Preferred Lowered Holding in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) by $399,024; Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Stanley Capital Management Has Upped by $1.49 Million Its Holding

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 45,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95 million, up from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $255.08. About 1.19 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 90.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 812,134 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 69,400 shares to 87,461 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,258 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year's $0.35 per share.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.44M for 49.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.