Advisors Preferred Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $409,798; Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (MIME) Shorts Raised By 97.18%

Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MIME) had an increase of 97.18% in short interest. MIME’s SI was 461,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 97.18% from 234,100 shares previously. With 520,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MIME)’s short sellers to cover MIME’s short positions. The SI to Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 4.97% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 399,839 shares traded. Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has risen 30.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIME News: 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebitda $49M-$51M; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees 1Q Rev $76.3M-$77.1M; 09/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Mimecast Unveils Partner Program With Tiers, Deal Registration, More Discounts; 01/05/2018 – Mimecast Introduces New API Alliance Partner: LogRhythm; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST 4Q REV. $73.4M, EST. $71.6M; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O FY REV VIEW $320.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – MIMECAST APPOINTS CHRISTINA VAN HOUTEN AS THE NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $49.0M TO $51.0M, EST. $37.6M; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Advisors Preferred Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 95.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Preferred Llc acquired 3,359 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Advisors Preferred Llc holds 6,861 shares with $841,000 value, up from 3,502 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $175.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.82M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 2.21 million shares. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 1.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,495 shares. Advisory Gp has invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beacon Group has 11,209 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp has invested 1.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California-based Cap Guardian Trust Com has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1,677 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 200,397 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Com has 1,897 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Automobile Association accumulated 1.38 million shares. Capital Of America Inc holds 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 4,865 shares. Navellier Associate Incorporated reported 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.42 million shares.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.