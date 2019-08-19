Advisors Preferred Increases Stake in Pepsico (PEP); As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Its Stake by $8.15 Million

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 1.46 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 47,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 148,597 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, down from 196,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $194.1. About 388,998 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 4.62% or 448,781 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Com invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Co invested in 87,015 shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi holds 0.34% or 12,209 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated accumulated 280,202 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Com holds 0.6% or 20,809 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 692,047 shares. 3,438 were reported by New England & Mgmt. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 460,825 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 1.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 750,233 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 6,311 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) reported 1,034 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.70 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares to 82,194 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,849 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).