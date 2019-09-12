Advisors Preferred Increases Stake in New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Position as Share Value Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 307,311 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 6.95M shares traded or 107.95% up from the average. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NYMT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 16.80% more from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 125,741 shares. 331 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 1.54M shares. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 17,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Creative Planning stated it has 45,333 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc holds 10,891 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Amalgamated National Bank holds 32,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,421 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 6,412 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 12,516 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 8,604 shares to 2,006 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 2,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

