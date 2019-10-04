Advisors Preferred Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP); As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Price Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Lifted Position by $511,160

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 1.23M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab)

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 90.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 13,083 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 8.24M shares traded or 89.55% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 705,310 shares to 279,111 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 8,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,006 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0.95% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rmb Management Ltd Liability has 10,869 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, First United Financial Bank has 1.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,819 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.48% or 87,174 shares. Carlson Mngmt owns 5,110 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.9% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davidson Invest holds 167,108 shares. National Bank Of Stockton invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 135,167 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 1.14% stake. Richard C Young Company Ltd holds 0.48% or 19,155 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marathon Asset Management Llp stated it has 331,985 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lots Of Earnings In The Mix as Market Digests PepsiCo Results, Awaits Costco – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay Lightning, Amalie Arena switching from Coke to Pepsi – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alexion’s Complementary Growth Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alexion finance chief to depart – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion Pharma (ALXN), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Reports License Agreement for Eidos’ (EIDX) Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR) Investigational Medicine – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.