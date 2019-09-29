Advisors Preferred Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP); As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Value Declined, Maryland Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $387,846

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,360 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 1.12M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 90.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 13,083 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,900 shares to 148 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Reit (NYSE:SPG) by 4,111 shares to 9,297 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39M for 14.51 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.