Advisors Preferred Increased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $826,472; Capital Wealth Planning Has Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $218.16. About 802,170 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 1.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,340 shares to 5,585 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 18,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,355 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 121,731 shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability reported 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Synovus holds 113,795 shares. The Texas-based Advisory Gru has invested 0.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The New York-based Melvin Management Lp has invested 1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kepos Capital LP holds 32,307 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 2,716 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,800 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And stated it has 100,074 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.66% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Caprock Group invested 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lord Abbett And Company Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s to new high after comparable sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Consumer Stocks To Buy Right Now, According To Quantamize – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Close But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Not Lovin’ It At $200 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Inc holds 0.69% or 90,832 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Plancorp Lc holds 0.4% or 18,075 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip invested in 215,910 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.69% or 153,459 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 645,319 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 51.07 million shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 46,200 shares. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) accumulated 84,421 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated holds 0.34% or 42,638 shares. Northeast Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stephens Ar holds 0.72% or 516,378 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested in 1.08M shares. Dodge Cox holds 5,500 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.