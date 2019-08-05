Advisors Preferred Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Trimmed by $46.56 Million Its Stake

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 397,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 296,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95 million, down from 694,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

