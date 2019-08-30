Advisors Preferred Holding in Waste Management (WM) Lowered by $821,219 as Market Value Rose; Harvey Partners Has Increased Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 1,135 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 206,268 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29M for 26.27 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.22% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 77,863 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability holds 4,527 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. National Pension reported 484,347 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Inc has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 33,765 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,448 shares. Sandler holds 0.5% or 62,078 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd owns 463 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Calamos accumulated 0.15% or 238,616 shares. 5,111 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,458 shares. Capital Glob Invsts owns 3.97M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 29,980 shares to 52,280 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,700 are owned by Renaissance Techs Llc. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 1,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Firsthand Mngmt holds 35,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 9,475 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 396,952 were reported by Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Co. The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 2.59 million are owned by Oaktop Ii Lp. Hightower Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 375,212 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 309,807 shares stake. Ariel owns 1.47M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 40,525 shares. Blair William & Il owns 33,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru reported 52,297 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 400 shares.

