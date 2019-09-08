Advisors Preferred Holding in Waste Management (WM) Has Decreased by $821,219; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Shares Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 941,464 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares to 37,857 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,924 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.52M are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Moreover, Montgomery Incorporated has 2.89% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 67,964 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Weatherly Asset Lp holds 0.15% or 7,861 shares. Energy Opportunities Mgmt Ltd Com owns 15,035 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Com holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 270,596 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has 5,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr holds 2,665 shares. Wright Invsts Service reported 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Verition Fund Management Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Arvest Bancshares Tru Division owns 42,865 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Foundation Mgmt holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 93,081 shares. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 3,508 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Virtu Financial Llc holds 0.03% or 5,408 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93 million for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Inc has 0.52% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Redwood Investments Lc has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monetta Financial Svcs Inc holds 17,000 shares. Madison Inv owns 4,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 176 shares. Moreover, Of Virginia Va has 1.39% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 101,619 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 92,159 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nomura Incorporated holds 117,873 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 6,443 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.17% or 80,489 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 44,835 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.