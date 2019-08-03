Advisors Preferred Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Position by $409,798 as Shares Rose; As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Share Value Rose, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased by $4.02 Million Its Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 154,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 588,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, up from 433,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 289,818 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI)

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultragenyx (RARE) Down 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pacific Premier Bank Named Official Business Bank of the Los Angeles Chargers – Business Wire” on November 17, 2017. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Ranked as a Top Performing Community Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence – Business Wire” published on March 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bank: An Unknown Bank With High Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2016.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 48,300 shares to 460,360 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 30,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,047 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,040 shares. Alps reported 14,422 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Blackrock stated it has 6.74 million shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 304,875 were reported by Phocas Fincl. Comerica Financial Bank owns 44,649 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Lc, a California-based fund reported 98,220 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.11% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 8,540 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 9,732 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 5.55M shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.01% or 746,228 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 11,015 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 129,159 are owned by Of Vermont. Mar Vista Inv Limited Liability Co holds 1.92% or 592,120 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company holds 0.5% or 104,790 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested in 5,677 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Summit Strategies Inc owns 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,719 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 71,861 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept stated it has 55,906 shares. Stack owns 3.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 214,988 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eastern National Bank reported 1.15% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3,958 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 13,586 are held by Cap Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny. Sit Associate has invested 0.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does Pepsi Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.