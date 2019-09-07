Advisors Preferred Has Trimmed Its Holding in Waste Management (WM) as Valuation Rose; Royal Gold Co (RGLD) Share Price Rose While Hexavest Has Cut Stake

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc Co (RGLD) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc analyzed 19,946 shares as the company's stock rose 35.52% . The hedge fund held 71,187 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, down from 91,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 934,633 shares traded or 71.75% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.50 million for 53.27 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Util (NYSE:ABX) by 258,809 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Ab (EWW) by 22,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 37,846 shares. Kopernik Global Invsts Limited Liability reported 31,014 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 67,863 shares. Nomura invested in 0% or 824 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net accumulated 0.03% or 293 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Lc holds 15,108 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc reported 59 shares. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 12,149 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 25,195 shares. James Investment stated it has 1,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Communications Il accumulated 0.03% or 45,448 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Campbell & Adviser Lc reported 9,394 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 105,620 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 12,340 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sabal Company accumulated 293,343 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 4,444 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Dumont Blake Investment Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.91M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 69,919 shares. Beacon Fincl has invested 0.78% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,829 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Kessler Inv Gp Limited Liability Corp has 11,360 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 16,921 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Kistler has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cap Rech Global invested in 3.97 million shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93M for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.