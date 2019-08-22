Advisors Preferred Has Lowered Waste Management (WM) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Stake by $320,000 as Stock Value Declined

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 258,059 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 2.08M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares to 362,486 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ) by 28,500 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Russell 1000 Value E (IWD).

