Advisors Preferred Has Lowered Stake in Waste Management (WM) as Stock Price Rose; Scientific Games (SGMS) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Cut Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 68.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 400,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 186,391 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 586,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 672,741 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES – SG DIGITAL HAS COMMENCED SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS WITH NEW JERSEY’S DIVISION OF GAMING ENFORCEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29M for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Communication invested in 4,525 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma holds 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 4,496 shares. Profund Advsrs invested in 7,876 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.49% or 2.89 million shares in its portfolio. Bell Comml Bank has 15,990 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 61 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.6% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Orrstown Inc owns 5,832 shares. Savant Capital Lc owns 32,744 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. 33,300 are held by South Dakota Council. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Horan Ltd Com accumulated 2,200 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc owns 8,686 shares. 300 are held by Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 29,980 shares to 52,280 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf by 63,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 44,423 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 0% or 236 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation reported 1.71M shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 85,072 shares. Renaissance Limited Co reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 919 shares. Sylebra Hk Ltd holds 10.39% or 8.62M shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 5,200 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 210,700 shares to 214,800 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 53,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

