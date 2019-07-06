Advisors Preferred Has Lowered Its Stake in Waste Management (WM) by $821,219 as Share Value Rose; As China Pete & Chem (SNP) Share Value Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.05M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 157,156 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 15/05/2018 – CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL 600028.SS 0386.HK SAYS BOARD ELECTS DAI HOULIANG AS CHAIRMAN; 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time; 07/03/2018 – China February crude oil imports down 20.6 pct from January; 07/03/2018 – CHINA JAN-FEB CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 72.90 MLN TONNES VS 65.78 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 26/03/2018 – Sinopec’s Dividend Payout Ratio for 2017 Reaches 118%, Net Profit is RMB 51.2 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 12/04/2018 – CHINA MARCH CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.17 MLN TONNES VS 32.26 MLN TONNES IN FEBRUARY – CUSTOMS; 07/05/2018 – CHINA APRIL CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.46 MLN TONNES VS 39.17 MLN TONNES IN MARCH – CUSTOMS; 17/04/2018 – Unipec and ENOC place lowest offers in Bangladesh oil import tender

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 118,200 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $430.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,500 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 20Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 9,519 shares to 10,610 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 106,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech & Management holds 3,580 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv reported 7,939 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 64,871 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca accumulated 26,346 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.61% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 32,572 are held by Riverhead Capital Lc. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,952 shares. Ftb has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 311,153 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 216,939 shares. 40,471 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Lc. Mcrae Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,360 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 6,675 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.15% or 9,400 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.13 million shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. 338 shares were sold by POPE JOHN C, worth $31,698 on Tuesday, January 15. CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $453.58 million for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.