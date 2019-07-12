Advisors Preferred Has Lowered Its Stake in Waste Management (WM) by $821,219; Ack Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Mtz (MTZ) by $3.19 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mtz (MTZ) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 billion, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mtz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 436,403 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 1.69M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. 365 shares valued at $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $461.80 million for 27.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 65,950 shares to 240,150 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT) by 14,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Russell Midcap Value (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Inv Limited Liability reported 2,299 shares. Td Asset holds 667,533 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 1,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Financial Management reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tcw Grp reported 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.95% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 21,694 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 274,042 shares. Bailard holds 0.38% or 58,786 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Coldstream reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bessemer Group has 1.44M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 3,138 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.37M for 11.67 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legh by 85,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $4.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 986,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

