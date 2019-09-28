Advisors Preferred Has Increased Stake in New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) as Stock Price Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Upped by Sonata Capital Group Inc

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 2.03 million shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Comml Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 81,191 shares. 590 were reported by Diligent Investors Limited. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.94% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi owns 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,298 shares. Fiduciary Trust Commerce holds 31,223 shares. Liberty Management Incorporated invested in 3.09% or 3,638 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riggs Asset Managment Com holds 1,579 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 866 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,800 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 1.4% or 87,649 shares in its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 7.41% stake. Lpl Fincl Llc reported 176,774 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc reported 2,010 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ) by 2,000 shares to 16,230 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NYMT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 16.80% more from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Grp Inc reported 185,287 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). State Street Corp has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 5.91M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 123,599 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 266,729 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% or 11,733 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) or 331 shares. Yorktown & stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). 457,588 are held by Barclays Pcl. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Company reported 37,115 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 12,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 8,604 shares to 2,006 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 2,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf.