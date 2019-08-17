Advisors Preferred Has Boosted Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $826,472; As Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Shares Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Boosted by $360,000 Its Stake

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 233,565 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 3.70 million shares. Oppenheimer & Com owns 20,853 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 7,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). International Grp Inc Inc owns 80,307 shares. Carroll holds 146 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 4,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 13,766 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 100 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1,833 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 56,515 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 38,519 shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 51,930 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0.02% or 572,155 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 273,756 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 193,418 shares. 76,622 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Advisor Lc reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Provise Gp Llc reported 64,778 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reliance Com Of Delaware stated it has 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vestor Limited Liability reported 1.76% stake. Bouchey Fin Gru Ltd has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,672 shares. 4,893 were reported by Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hyman Charles D reported 1.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.71% or 3.79 million shares. First Advsrs LP has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.65M shares.