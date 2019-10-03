Advisors Preferred Has Boosted By $824,886 Its New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Holding; Last Week CubeSmart (CUBE) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CubeSmart has $3800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 3.58% above currents $35.24 stock price. CubeSmart had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 17. See CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) latest ratings:

Advisors Preferred Llc increased New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) stake by 100.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Preferred Llc acquired 137,481 shares as New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Advisors Preferred Llc holds 274,739 shares with $1.70M value, up from 137,258 last quarter. New York Mortgage Trust Inc now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 576,012 shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NYMT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 16.80% more from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.82 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 37.93 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

The stock increased 1.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 318,128 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.