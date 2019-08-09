Advisors Preferred Decreased Waste Management (WM) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $530,000

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 466,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 476,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 13.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 20Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 9,519 shares to 10,610 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 214,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Girard Prtn Ltd reported 3,477 shares stake. 1,703 were reported by Atwood & Palmer. Stephens Ar holds 0.38% or 152,686 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 18,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Com accumulated 1.98M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.56 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, First Citizens Bankshares Tru has 0.29% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 25,433 shares. Tompkins stated it has 40,826 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Co holds 0.11% or 4,525 shares. Davenport & Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 26,778 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 112,378 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.02% or 5,862 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $490.33 million for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Affirms FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 53,600 shares to 157,100 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.