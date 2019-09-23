Advisors Preferred Continues to Hold Holding in New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); Firefly Value Partners LP Upped Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 3.34M shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.16 million, up from 688,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla has over 300 Chinese startups hot on its tail; 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric vehicle market grow bigger and stronger: EV startup WM Motors; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk admits Model 3 braking flaw, promises fix; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS WITNESSES INDICATED THE TESLA MODEL S DID NOT BRAKE PRIOR TO IMPACT; 24/05/2018 – Union accuses Tesla CEO Musk of threatening workers; 15/05/2018 – Tesla executive departures since 2016; 29/05/2018 – Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes; 12/04/2018 – CleanTechnica: Rumor: Tesla Model Y Production To Begin In November 2019; 02/05/2018 – Tesla to Unveil China Plant Location as Early as Third Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,876 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Next Financial Grp Incorporated owns 1,163 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Architects has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Apriem Advsr holds 0.24% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 3,451 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.01% or 2,420 shares. Stearns Fincl Serv Group holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 115 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,428 shares. Bluestein R H And Communications accumulated 1,000 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 40 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 64 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. $79,816 worth of stock was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 8,604 shares to 2,006 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 2,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL).