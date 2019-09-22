Advisors Preferred Boosted Holding in New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position Maintained by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 3.34M shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 25,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 382,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.13M, up from 357,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05M shares traded or 29.62% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00M shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $392.00 million.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 214,475 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 32,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,476 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 143,225 shares to 106,792 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 8,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,006 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL).

