Advisors Capital Management Upped Semgroup (SEMG) Position; Kennedy Capital Management Upped Its Potbelly (PBPB) Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Potbelly Corp (PBPB) stake by 15.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 84,093 shares as Potbelly Corp (PBPB)’s stock declined 51.96%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 618,248 shares with $5.26 million value, up from 534,155 last quarter. Potbelly Corp now has $112.89M valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.715. About 150,861 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 04/05/2018 – Potbelly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET STILL WILLING TO ENTER INTO TALKS W/ POTBELLY; 28/03/2018 – Potbelly Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Rev $102.9M; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY SEES FY ADJ EPS 37C TO 39C, EST. 36C

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Semgroup Corp (SEMG) stake by 30.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 132,900 shares as Semgroup Corp (SEMG)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 571,380 shares with $8.45 million value, up from 438,480 last quarter. Semgroup Corp now has $759.26M valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 410,482 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Potbelly Corp has $11 highest and $9 lowest target. $10’s average target is 112.09% above currents $4.715 stock price. Potbelly Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26. Bank of America maintained Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $9 target.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,824 activity. 2,200 shares were bought by Boehm Joseph, worth $10,824 on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 3 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SemGroup has $25 highest and $13 lowest target. $20.13’s average target is 110.79% above currents $9.55 stock price. SemGroup had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital.

