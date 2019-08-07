Advisors Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Pool (POOL) by $300,600; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Valuation Rose, Ftb Advisors Lifted Stake

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,323 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 3.96M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 3,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $194.71. About 109,104 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,478 shares to 31,571 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,464 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Intl Tr (BWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,000 are owned by White Elm Capital Limited Liability. Incline Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 127,306 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 0.28% or 101,504 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 13,723 shares. Bowling accumulated 6,661 shares. 5,430 were accumulated by Wealth Planning Ltd Liability. Bainco has 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cohen Capital stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 52,492 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 18.76 million shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Lc invested in 143,809 shares. Zevin Asset Llc has 5.77% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 113,175 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.12% or 4,266 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Interactive Advsrs holds 294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 27.50 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,908 shares to 7,081 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

