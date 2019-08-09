Advisors Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.24 Million as Stock Rose; Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Valuation Declined While Friess Associates Has Decreased Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 4,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 49,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, down from 53,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $287.62. About 127,658 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 433,380 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Surv; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr Incorporated holds 688,338 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn stated it has 5,289 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 106 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1.97M shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 554 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory has 1,687 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,781 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 220,201 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Management holds 262,246 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. South Street Advisors Limited Com has 3.58% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 91,080 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 3.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 84,291 shares. First Financial Bank & Of Newtown holds 0.17% or 4,786 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 11.02M shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mngmt Co has invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Chemung Canal Trust has 3,690 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,672 shares to 167,333 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Clarus Corp..

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,470 shares to 9,955 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation by 2.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).