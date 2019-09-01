Advisors Capital Management Trimmed Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $536,792 as Market Value Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 15,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 840,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.17 million, down from 856,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 514,385 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,290 shares to 66,690 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 16,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.10 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,049 shares to 514,156 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 118,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.