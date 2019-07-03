Advisors Capital Management Raised Targa Res (TRGP) Stake; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Holding in First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) Lowered by $20.71 Million as Valuation Rose

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 15,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,852 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, up from 208,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 909,803 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 240,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.44 million, down from 719,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in First Cash Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.22. About 58,722 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 6.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – QTRLY REVENUE $ 449.8 MLN VS $447.6 MLN; 07/03/2018 – FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees FY EPS $3.35-EPS $3.55; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTCASH, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.35 TO $3.55; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q EPS 90c; 20/04/2018 – DJ FirstCash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCFS); 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MLN AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares to 11.42M shares, valued at $222.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.

Analysts await FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FCFS’s profit will be $34.94M for 31.55 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by FirstCash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold FCFS shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 479,257 shares or 33.44% less from 720,061 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 198 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp invested 1.19% in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 19,521 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 1,053 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 298,374 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 362,699 shares. Amer Gp holds 19,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Assetmark invested in 0% or 108 shares. 14,700 are held by Oppenheimer. Shanda Asset Mgmt Hldgs Limited stated it has 48,600 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 16,900 were reported by Korea Investment Corporation. Key Grp Hldgs (Cayman) Ltd accumulated 0.73% or 251,278 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 19,842 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 621,586 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 4,400 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 23,677 shares to 330,871 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,463 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).