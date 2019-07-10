Advisors Capital Management Raised Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding; Argi Investment Services Has Boosted Its Ppg Industries Com (PPG) Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG) stake by 75.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc acquired 2,896 shares as Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG)’s stock rose 3.75%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 6,726 shares with $759,000 value, up from 3,830 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc Com now has $26.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 433,721 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 139,855 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 1.66M shares with $33.32 million value, up from 1.52 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 9.07M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Management holds 3.70 million shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.31% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 35,005 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com holds 14,993 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Hudock Gru Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18 shares. Commerce Financial Bank accumulated 25,887 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Macroview Invest Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 21 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.02% or 2,468 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 4,910 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Whitnell & invested in 0% or 101 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com invested in 4,386 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has 2.16% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 103,227 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Ishares Trust Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) stake by 24,382 shares to 139,825 valued at $10.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Trust Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) stake by 14,381 shares and now owns 27,803 shares. Ishares Trust Sp Smcp600vl Etf (IJS) was reduced too.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Appoints James T. Jones as Vice President, Procurement – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 18 – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Awarded 5-year Contract to Supply Coatings, Technical Services to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at INFINITY Science Center in Mississippi – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 11 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $106 target in Friday, March 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Yorktown & Company has 0.52% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 80,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 471,479 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 12,651 are held by Fernwood Invest Mngmt Lc. Colony Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 11,528 shares. California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited reported 24,480 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rockshelter Cap Limited Liability Company owns 303,748 shares. 6,246 were reported by Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1,121 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 2,245 shares stake. Advisory Services Lc invested in 128,844 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP stated it has 2.7% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 2,832 shares to 19,576 valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 56,552 shares and now owns 19,296 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.