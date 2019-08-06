Advisors Capital Management Raised Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake by $322,050; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Decreased Marchex (MCHX) Holding by $3.24 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 206,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 200,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $63.83 lastly. It is down 13.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.0301 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0001. About 13,823 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “At Home Looks for New Home 2 Years After IPO – Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,976 shares to 346,923 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,463 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 85,135 shares. Westwood Hldg holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 196,013 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va holds 1.24% or 73,015 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.3% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Leavell Mngmt reported 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 14,235 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.96% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cap Fund accumulated 8,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 42,624 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 14,408 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) has 0.13% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 5,545 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 43 shares. Axa holds 16,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 611,802 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 111,242 shares.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 236,513 shares. 146,657 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Caprock Inc has 50,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading LP has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Rbf Cap Llc has invested 0.06% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 193,228 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 871,376 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 103,543 shares. Parametric Associate Lc owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 99,187 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Barclays Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 180,808 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 30,708 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability has 1.41 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 50,047 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 615,221 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $589,610 activity.