Advisors Capital Management Position in W P Carey (WPC) Has Decreased by $353,565 as Share Price Rose; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shares Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed Position

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 49,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 638,487 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.23M, down from 688,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 911,470 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 382,328 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, down from 386,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 187,435 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,255 shares to 3,289 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,941 shares to 187,329 shares, valued at $20.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).