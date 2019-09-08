Advisors Capital Management Position in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Has Cut by $997,275; As Federated Investors (FII) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder S&T Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 13,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 138,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 152,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 426,620 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 314,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, down from 332,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 510,677 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 25,600 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 15,299 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 104,671 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech accumulated 149,803 shares. Foundation Mngmt holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 289,411 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 34,044 are held by Federated Pa. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 109,142 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 250 shares. Lsv Asset owns 312,535 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.05% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Quantbot Lp reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has 11,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.27 million for 12.29 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

More important recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Federated Investors, Inc. Appoints Martin Jarzebowski as Director of Responsible Investing – PRNewswire”, Pehub.com published: “Federated Investors taps Jarzebowski as director of responsible investing – PE Hub” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands: Why Did The Stock Double In 3.5 Years? – Forbes” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack in the Box’s Solid Growth Efforts & Comps Trend Bode Well – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Restaurant Brands Outruns Peers & S&P 500, Surges 50% in YTD – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dunkin’s Debt Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $66.43M for 25.34 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 4,245 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 3,591 shares. Peoples Finance Services holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 881 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 23,600 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.02% or 12,187 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Blair William Il accumulated 37,143 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 4,805 shares. 191,380 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 3,276 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).