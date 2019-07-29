Advisors Capital Management Maintains Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Raised Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1125.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 737,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,015 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.22 million, up from 65,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,800 shares to 1,829 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,612 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 2.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,239 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 83,700 shares. Harbour Mgmt Llc invested 2.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenmede Co Na owns 4.71 million shares. Bath Savings Co reported 20,726 shares stake. 59,575 are held by Bell Commercial Bank. Callahan Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shufro Rose And Com Limited Liability Company has 2.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 515,645 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 5,800 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt accumulated 76,365 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 31,242 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 161,487 are held by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,471 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is The Cloud Space Headed To The Stratosphere? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Cisco to Buy Acacia, Microsoft & ServiceNow Partnernership – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.