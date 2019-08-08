Advisors Capital Management Maintains Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH); Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Trimmed Holding

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 7.41M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 17,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 66,051 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 48,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 6.36 million shares traded or 123.17% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 23,822 shares to 213,024 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,278 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Management Lc owns 109,252 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.54% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 4,390 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 54,300 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Schroder Invest Management Gru reported 625,824 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 786 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4,632 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 9,082 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% or 8,982 shares in its portfolio. 168,489 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Malaga Cove Limited Company, California-based fund reported 10,982 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,665 shares to 62,899 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 4,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.37 million for 393.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ems Cap Lp invested in 8.67% or 729,170 shares. Moreover, Echo Street Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 189,938 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Birinyi holds 1.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 15,200 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 2,936 shares. Cullinan Assoc has 57,340 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 63,836 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Eulav Asset reported 237,000 shares. St Johns Management Llc, Florida-based fund reported 5,271 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suvretta Mgmt Lc holds 7.91% or 1.73M shares. Dana Investment Advsr holds 0.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 35,387 shares. Pictet North America Advisors has 2.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59 million. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was sold by Weaver Amy E.