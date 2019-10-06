Advisors Capital Management Lowered Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $4.83 Million; Fernwood Investment Management Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 3,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 56,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 121,357 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, down from 177,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.64M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sit Inv Assoc Inc reported 126,335 shares. Df Dent And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 139,907 were reported by Putnam Fl Mngmt Communication. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ccm Advisers Ltd Com has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cardinal Mgmt Inc reported 2.03% stake. Parnassus Ca stated it has 6.93M shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. 207,809 are held by Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Everett Harris & Ca holds 3.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.14M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 107,021 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na stated it has 36,105 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 18,525 shares in its portfolio. 125,558 were accumulated by Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership. Ajo LP reported 222,485 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Shudders; Volatility Picks Up – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Got Rocked but Should Bounce Back – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 339 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,368 are held by Northwest Inv Counselors Llc. 1.07M are owned by Frontier Capital Mngmt Lc. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 3,016 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 70,144 shares. Jennison Associate Limited accumulated 574,590 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 10,387 are owned by Gagnon Llc. Archford Strategies Limited Company stated it has 4,850 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 3,382 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 49,680 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 92,456 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bp Public holds 0.08% or 24,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 83,146 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested in 300 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,941 shares to 187,329 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 18,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.83M for 17.89 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.