Advisors Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI) as Stock Rose; Saba Capital Management LP Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Has Increased by $10.13 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 54,477 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 59,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.01 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 23,277 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $607.78M for 11.63 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

