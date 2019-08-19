Advisors Capital Management Lifted Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Stock Rose; General American Investors (GAM) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Boosted Holding by $499,092

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 7,686 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 11,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 72,872 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17M, up from 61,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.39. About 383,543 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,102 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.03% or 560,862 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 151,332 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 1.05M shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 32,512 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 728 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 8,100 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com holds 7,614 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pnc Fin Serv Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 11.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Creative Planning reported 13,800 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 215,675 shares. 1607 Cap Prtnrs Limited Company owns 646,822 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio.

More recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General American Investors Co Inc 5.95 % Cum.Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.371875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,198 shares to 125,891 shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,612 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).