Advisors Capital Management Lifted Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $675,504 as Stock Declined; Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 14,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 59,015 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 44,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 23,677 shares to 330,871 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 113,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,389 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Shell Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 16,330 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 4,314 shares. Salem Counselors reported 237,471 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Llc has 3.64M shares for 8.97% of their portfolio. 74 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Etrade Llc, New York-based fund reported 12,528 shares. Utah Retirement reported 53,164 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16.44 million shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 42,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 475,870 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 13,099 shares stake.