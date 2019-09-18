Advisors Capital Management Has Upped Its Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stake by $557,593; Market Valuation Declined; Grisanti Capital Management Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $421,740 as Market Value Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 2.98M shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 29,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 440,294 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63 million, up from 410,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 112,585 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 7,865 shares to 13,466 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 19,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,425 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 27,674 shares to 82,778 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,288 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).