Advisors Capital Management Has Trimmed Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding By $536,792; Ford Motor Company (F) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 15,788 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 840,911 shares with $29.17 million value, down from 856,699 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 237,996 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Among 4 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 22.68% above currents $9.17 stock price. Ford Motor had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of F in report on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. See Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $13.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $8.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 40,889 shares to 291,459 valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 20,162 shares and now owns 308,746 shares. Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 13,570 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 11,245 shares. Essex Financial Services reported 9,050 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,500 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 11,956 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Barclays Public Llc has 93,336 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,451 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 46,872 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). First Advsrs LP reported 246,454 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has 240,700 shares. Argi Investment Service Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.11M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 16.89M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – Express UK: Ford plans new product blitz with more China salesmen to revive sales; 05/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ford calls for Brexit clarity to help it make UK investment decision; 22/03/2018 – During his 2005 confirmation hearing to become U.N. ambassador, State Department intelligence chief Carl Ford called Bolton “a serial abuser” and “a quintessential kiss-up, kick-down sort of guy.”; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 15/03/2018 – It is another step in Ford’s push for more tech in its vehicles; 11/05/2018 – Ryan Ruggiero: Breaking: Ford is expected to resume production of the F-150 pickups as early as Friday, May 18th at the; 04/04/2018 – Ford Motor urges U.S., China to resolve trade issues; 09/05/2018 – FORD: F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold Ford Motor Company shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,817 shares. Reik & Limited Com reported 29,496 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 760,215 shares. Intact Mgmt holds 393,600 shares. Washington Tru Bank holds 48,301 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cordasco Finance Ntwk holds 0.03% or 3,230 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dubuque Bancorp & Tru Comm invested in 8,200 shares. Synovus Finance owns 44,883 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,213 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 11.74 million shares. 600 were accumulated by Timber Creek Limited Liability. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.01% or 144,942 shares in its portfolio.