Advisors Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $362,648 as Shares Rose; Corbyn Investment Management Raised Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 34,926 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 37,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 1.15M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 1.35M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 516,401 shares. Capital International Sarl accumulated 1.11% or 93,655 shares. Sei has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ariel Invs Ltd Liability holds 615,223 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hexavest holds 364,987 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Highland Management LP invested in 26,500 shares. Piedmont Advsr owns 14,081 shares. Da Davidson & holds 16,318 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Co stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.16% or 29,895 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.84% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 45,920 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Confluence Mgmt Lc holds 5,444 shares.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (NASDAQ:SONA) by 31,575 shares to 566,299 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc. (Cndt) by 31,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 763,969 shares, and cut its stake in Myr Group (Myrg) (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,049 shares to 514,156 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 6,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).