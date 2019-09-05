Advisors Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Metlife (MET) by $2.66 Million as Stock Rose; First Foundation Advisors Cut Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $518,433; Share Price Declined

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 60,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 10,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 70,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 4.99 million shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 7,659 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 12,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 132,900 shares to 571,380 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 13,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.89 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 38.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.