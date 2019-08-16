Advisors Capital Management Has Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Position By $12.27 Million; Progress Software (PRGS) Sentiment Is 1.66

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 64.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 113,579 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 61,389 shares with $6.69 million value, down from 174,968 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $73.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 3.04M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE

Progress Software Corp (PRGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 121 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 73 decreased and sold their stock positions in Progress Software Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 38.85 million shares, down from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Progress Software Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 81 New Position: 40.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 161,585 shares to 402,674 valued at $18.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,764 shares and now owns 4,091 shares. Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) was raised too.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.64 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 23.69% above currents $94.02 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The Company’s OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which manufactures multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It has a 31.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud data sources through a single standards interface.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38M for 16.28 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation for 612,526 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 575,080 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 0.71% invested in the company for 159,109 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,159 shares.

