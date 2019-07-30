Advisors Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $536,792; Apple (AAPL) Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Cut Its Holding

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $208.14. About 9.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 15,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 840,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.17 million, down from 856,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 231,764 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Schroder Inv Management Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Security Trust stated it has 7,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 46,872 shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 1.77% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hillsdale Inv Management has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel invested in 87,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 40,661 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 738,189 shares. Maryland-based Edgemoor Advsr Inc has invested 1.87% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Epoch Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 59,614 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 20,400 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.29% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Clough Cap Prtnrs LP holds 2.71% or 896,600 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was sold by Armer Douglas N..

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.56M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 20,162 shares to 308,746 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,975 shares to 11,377 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

