Advisors Capital Management Has Lowered By $307,623 Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Position By $952,480

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) stake by 11.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 29,765 shares as Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL)'s stock rose 1.96%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 287,927 shares with $9.34M value, up from 258,162 last quarter. Delek Logistics Partners L.P. now has $725.68M valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 4,312 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,043 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)'s stock rose 2.76%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 54,477 shares with $3.34 million value, down from 59,520 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $27.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 394,670 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – Nasdaq" on August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,451 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 52,800 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 62,644 shares. 777,705 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 4,702 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 78,180 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 25,615 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 44,203 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 137,736 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks holds 0.08% or 140,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) stake by 125,546 shares to 11,456 valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bp Midstream Partners L.P. stake by 28,111 shares and now owns 6.16M shares. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69’s average target is 12.12% above currents $61.54 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 36.35 million shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 5,875 shares. Moreover, Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Com has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 7,753 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Capital World Investors invested in 0.18% or 12.46 million shares. Illinois-based New England Management has invested 0.76% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 47,153 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 52,794 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,985 shares. Farmers Bank invested in 0.01% or 180 shares. Evercore Wealth Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Payden Rygel reported 12,200 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 202 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.30M shares or 0.02% of the stock.