Advisors Capital Management Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Stake by $439,032

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,878 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 326,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 12,067 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 15,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 75,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $198.7. About 744,586 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 68,423 shares to 357,459 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 548,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,306 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com owns 6,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alps Advsrs has 4,541 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,710 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.14% or 17,764 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.03% or 3,480 shares. M&T Bank Corporation reported 34,972 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,767 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 147,125 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12.02M shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 2,547 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.77% or 18,656 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Gp holds 0.02% or 10,562 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Inc stated it has 6,374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.71% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 58,281 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 7,414 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc reported 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 271,878 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability reported 3,971 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 88,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 4.37 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Lpl Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Karpus Mngmt holds 1.4% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 4.47M shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 5,127 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF).

