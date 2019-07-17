Advisors Capital Management Has Lifted Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake by $1.81 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Decreased by $1.16 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 361,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, up from 960,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 1.85 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 6.32M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,198 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 23,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,871 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $437,418 activity. GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR also sold $176,386 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.52M for 29.34 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

