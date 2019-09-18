Advisors Capital Management Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.38 Million; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose, Wealthquest Decreased Its Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 178,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, up from 154,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 380,940 shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 146,980 shares to 154,272 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,986 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.06% or 42,438 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has 409,676 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 171,540 shares. Howard Cap Management reported 4,974 shares. Martin & Tn has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sequoia Fin Advisors Lc has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Papp L Roy Associates has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vision Mngmt holds 1.36% or 90,739 shares. 27,509 are held by Green Square Limited Co. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,235 shares. Moreover, Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 7,901 shares. Lucas invested in 15,323 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 177,987 shares or 2.4% of the stock.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 125,750 shares. Mirae Asset Global accumulated 8,172 shares. 189,511 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 5,194 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Group Inc. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc holds 336,151 shares. 43,586 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma holds 0% or 21,317 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs Inc, Florida-based fund reported 4,487 shares. Moreover, Dana Inv Advisors has 0.14% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Fmr owns 1,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 7.12 million shares. State Street invested in 3.00M shares or 0.02% of the stock.