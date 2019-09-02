Advisors Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.56 Million; Simon Property Group (SPG) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted Its Stake by $11.22 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 61,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 872,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.91M, up from 810,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 28,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 346,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, down from 375,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 535,837 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 1.64M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has 0.06% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Private Trust Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Shelton Management holds 0.01% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com reported 28,748 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 167,325 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,441 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 1,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 59,223 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Monetary Mgmt Group owns 105 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 662 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $34.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,444 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) by 248,575 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 45,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 2.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hendershot Invs owns 70,564 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 15,749 are held by Smith Moore & Com. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Llc has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc accumulated 13,558 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership reported 68 shares. Foundation Resource Mgmt accumulated 227,531 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.92% or 13.86 million shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Finance Ltd Co owns 2.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 98,016 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% or 708,272 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc reported 210,356 shares stake. Northeast Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 11,798 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.