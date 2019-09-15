Advisors Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in W P Carey (WPC) by $353,565 as Share Value Rose; Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Stake in D R Horton (DHI) as Market Value Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 140,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, down from 179,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 382,328 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04 million, down from 386,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 681,997 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20M for 17.14 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.