Advisors Capital Management Has Cut Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Barr E S & Co Has Cut Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 12,669 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 123,687 shares with $13.96 million value, down from 136,356 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility

Barr E S & Co decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 5,105 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Barr E S & Co holds 208,692 shares with $25.76M value, down from 213,797 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Co holds 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 20,156 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Finemark Bancorporation Trust has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 196,525 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 14,348 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt accumulated 277,044 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Bsw Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 530 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 44,000 shares. 12,055 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 21,707 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 18,040 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co holds 5.05 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 932,227 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) stake by 34,260 shares to 377,274 valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) stake by 55,041 shares and now owns 626,421 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -0.64% below currents $111.04 stock price. Analog Devices had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Investors Ltd Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 194,812 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 35,778 shares. Pettee Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,153 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 26,154 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd reported 8,423 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Argi Inv Services Lc accumulated 0.03% or 4,547 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,046 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft Ltd has 0.97% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,562 shares. Strategic Financial Service Incorporated holds 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,527 shares. Modera Wealth Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,805 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Llc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).